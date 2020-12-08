Arunachal: Public should be responsible for electing a good representative-Nabam Tagi

LEPORIANG: The voters of the area should be responsible for electing their representative though ballot. Said Nabam Tagi BJP ZPM contesting candidate from Leporaing circle.

Nabam Tagi, a candidate of ruling BJP from Leporiang ZP segment under Sagalee subdivision of Papum Pare district today while speaking to press said that ” leaders elected by vote should act as true representative of the public of his assembly constituency from where he or she is elected. The voters understand the vision and working style of the party and the prospective candidate who can dedicate their time and energy for the development and welfare of the people of the area. Tagi said.

“ I have been in the social works since long but now I want to serve the people and work for the development of Leporiang circle and welfare of the people and for which I am contesting this Zila Parishhad election, it is the public of the area who have to chose a good leader and true representative” Tagi further said.

“ Today is my first election campaign and I find the mood of the people and hope that they may give their blessing and support to me and my party BJP” Tagi further said.

Unopposed ZPM candidate from Parang Nabam Yakum also shared her views and appeal the general public and voters to support the ruling BJP party.