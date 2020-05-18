Arunachal- Protest March in longding demanding arrest of army jawan involved in firing incident

Longding- A protest march taken out on Monday at longding in protest against the recent incident of firing by Army in Pumao killing one civilian identified as Lamdaan Lukham, while also reportedly injuring several others in the incident.

The march was jointly organized by Wancho Council, Wancho Students’ Union, Longding District Students’ Union, Wancho Culture Society and All Wancho Women welfare Society. March was begins from General ground to DC office where Council members submitted a memorandum demanding justice for the slain and compensation for his next of kin.

They demand immediate arrest of the culprits (Army jawans) who were involved in firing and brutal killing of Late Lamdan Lukham and injuring six other civilians.

They urged the 19th Sikh Regiment, Longding to provide a compensation amount of Rs 50.00 lakhs (Fifty Lakhs only) to the family of deceased Late Lamdan Lukham and Rs. 10.00 lakhs (Ten Lakhs only) to the severely injured Mr. Naiwang Wangsu.

They also demand that “The Regiment should also compensate an amount of Rs.5.00 lakhs (Five Lakhs only) to each victim namely: Mr. Nokchai Wangsu, Mr. Jimpho Wangpan, Mr. Amok Wangsu, Mr. Panphua Wangpan and Mr. Champoh Wangpan.

They also appealed the State Government to absorb one of the kin of the deceased Late Lamdan Lukham in any suitable Government job on moral & compassionate ground.

They also demand inclusion of members from CBOs of Wancho community in the judicial investigation and enquiry committee for transparency and insight investigation in finding the root cause of the incident and killing of the innocent civilian.

The best thing was seen in the march was maintaining of social distancing during the protest march.