Arunachal: Protest against setting up of quarantine facility in chandanagar residential area

Itanagar- After Lekhi village, now local resident in Chandanagar here today staged a protest against setting up COVID-19 quarantine facility in a hotel in the locality.

A resident of the locality, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that the residents of the locality were not taken into confidence in this regard, and that sensitization activities were also not carried out by the authorities which have resulted in panic among them.

Terming the hotel as not fit to be a quarantine centre, the person informed that there are about 5000 people in the locality and that it is a residential area.

Urging the authorities concerned to shift the centre to some other area he said that they are not against the government but the authorities should consider the risk factor of establishing quarantine centre in a residential area.

He said that in the meantime the authorities should undertake sanitization exercise in the area everyday and that strict compliance of the guidelines and SOP be maintained.

Meanwhile, Capital SP Tumme Amo informed that the situation is under control and proper security arrangement has been made.

He added that the police is only there to provide security if required and that the decision to make an establishment a quarantine centre is not up to them.

The SP informed that altogether 20 paid quarantine centers have been identified in Capital Complex out of which four each in Naharlagun and Itanagar are operational.