Arunachal: Protest against China in Upper Subansiri

DAPORIJO- Hundreds of youths, students from various organization today staged protest against China and burnt the effigy of Chinese president, after a media report regarding ” China has constructed a village in Indian territory of Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh” .

The protesters carryout rally in the Daporijo township, the district headquarter of Upper Subansiri district today shouting slogans against the Chinese government and their ill intention for grabing the Indian soil. The protesters shouted slogan “China go back”, “ we are Indian”, “Bharat Mata ki jai” etc.

Addressing the protesters, The All Tagin Youth organization (ATYO) President Damkesh Maying said that ” we will not tolerate that the Chinese has cross the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and enter into our Indian territory is highly condemnable” . He

“He urge upon PM Modi and central government to immediately take up the issue as we are feeling insecure”. He said.

Referring to recently abduction of local youth of Upper Subansiri district by Chinese army, Maying said that we are Indian and Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and we will remain as Indian but we want development with regards to road condition and connectivity.

The incident has taken place in Maga sector of Upper Subansiri which is hardly less than 100 KM but the development in our area are in bad shape and we need immediate development so that our troops and people feel the fruit of development. He added.

The protest rally was organised by various youth and other Organization like All Tagin Youth Organization (ATYO) ,AGCVF, All Giba Circle Vigilance Forum and New Market welfare association against China for illegally constructing infrastructure within Indian territory which was reflected in media recently.