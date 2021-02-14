Arunachal: Priests are playing major role in protecting traditional values- Taba Tedir

ITANAGAR- We are nature lovers and priest has been playing a major role in society for protection of traditional value and aged old cultural heritage and old system of chanting during the rituals with a belief. All the priest across the state will be given with identity care. I have directed the district administration to verify and issue i/card to all the priest of state. said Cultural affairs Minister Taba Tedir.

Tedir was addressing the valedictory function of 15 days training and seminar cum workshop of indigenous priesthood of Arunachal Pradesh which was organized by department of indigenous Affairs at Convention Hall directorate of Indigenous Affairs at Chimpu from 01.02.2021 to 15.02.2021 which concluded today. Tedir graced the valedictory function as Chief Guest.

Indigenous priest may be recognized by the government & Identity Card should be given to all the Nyibu’s through respective dist. Administration & District Art & Culture Officer (DACO) and they should be allowed to carry their rare priest equipments during performed like- knife, dao’s, eagle feeder, tiger/beer teeth as the part of rituals items. He said.

Priest survey may be conduct & Priest honorarium should be provided to all the indigenous priest of Arunachal Pradesh. The department will try to made the Priest Seminar-cum-workshop as calendar events & District level Priest conference should be organized in collaboration with the department concerned. He informed.

Local language/dialogue must be taught In the primary level school of respective district and community and we are opening a “Gurukul school” in East Kameng where these activities will be given preference and promotion. He said.

Guru Shishya Parampara of indigenous tribes of Arunachal must be encouraged & established the Indigenous learning institute at Itanagar & all the district of Arunachal Pradesh to taught indigenous dialogue, proverb, ceremonial songs & priesthood chanting, hymns etc.

BJP general secretary Nalong Mize grace the occasion as Guest of Honour.

Mize emphasis to keep alive the indigenous priesthood of Arunachal is need of the hour as he shares his experience of exposure tour to America. China & Australia where he meet indigenous people & indigenous priest of international communities they all preserved their priesthood with the help of their government to keep alive their indigenous culture, custom & tradition.etc.