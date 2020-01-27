Arunachal: Preserve and promote our indigenous tradition and culture- Taba Tedir

Doimukh

We need to protect, preserve and work for promotion of our indigenous tribal culture and our identity. Said Minister for Department of Indigenous Affairs, Cultural Affairs & Education Taba Tedir.

Addressing the 20th foundation day celebration of the Nyedar Namlo at Rono ground today, Tedir said “it is the high time to think and act for protection of our rich cultural heritage and traditional value, because it has been noticed that the culture and the identity of few tribal community are at the verge of extinction due to several reason”.

He said that it is a matter of great concern that our childrens do not speak our own dialect and speak other language and wear foreign dress which is a very dangerous sign.

Giving a clarion call to all irrespective of different belief, faith and religion, Tedir said if we want our identity should be intact, then we have to come forward and work for protection and preservation of our rich cultural heritage and traditional value.

Referring to establishment of new department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA), Tedir said the department will work and support all those who come forward for the protection of indigenous activities which include Research, study, writing of books on indigenous activities, preservation of old manuscript, record of old monuments, scripts, recording of folk lore and folksong, writing of books on local dialects for teaching of students in various schools upto Class IX to make our children’s more awareness on the indigenous life and habitats and state government has kept fund for it.

He also requested the Director Research Council, Nyedar Namlo to prepare budget for the purpose of Research activities and include other research scholars from various communities and other states and country who will work for the preservation or tradition, culture and preparation of books on indigenous and local tribal people.

Doimukh local MLA Tana Hali Tara speaking as guest of honour said that “the hard labour carried by several senior leaders of society of some of them are alive should be given due recognition and need to be remembered so that it would be an inspiration for others who are working for the promotion of our rich culture and tradition of our tribal society.

Aalo (East) MLA Kento Jini in his address lauded the state government for creation of DIA. He urge upon all to celebrate all tribal festival like Nyokum, Mopin in purest form with a true sense.

Former MLA Nabam Rebia also appeal all to support the DIA and several research scholars who are carrying out research activities on tribal affairs.

Legendary singer Taba Yall Nabam, Indigenous Tribal study & Research Council Director Prof. Tana Showren, 20th foundation day organizing chairman Nangbia Taya, Central Executive Council Nyedar Namlo (CECNN) President Dr. Taba Heli, Secretary General Tagu Tana Tara among other also address the gathering.

The dignitaries also release two books on the occasion which include “ Cvgar Dogar Garnam” (evaluation of earth & universe author by Dr. Nabam Tata) and “Synyi Bynyi” (a legendary folk tales of Nyishi compiled by Dr. Taba Heli).

Earlier the dignitaries visited the newly established Indigenous Tribal research & Study center, library and museum and take part in prayer at Nyedar Namlo.

Late Nyub Taba Neri (posthumously) was remembered for his contribution toward indigenous movement its promotion and preservation. A Citation with a certification of appreciation was given away to the family members by the dignitaries.