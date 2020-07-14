Arunachal: Prayer Centre Church at Papu Nallah declared Containment Zone

Itanagar- The capital district administration has declared Prayer Centre Church at Papu Nallah, Naharlagun, as containment zone after a number of inmates have been detected as COVID-19 positive. Komkar Dulom , DC Capital Complex issued an order in this regard.

The order said that ” the said Prayer Centre is hereby contained immediately and the inmates put under home quarantine for a period of 14 (fourteen) days with immediate effect.

The order instructed the DMO for immediately collection of samples of the primary and secondary contacts for COVID-19 tests after shifting all positive cases to Covid Care Centre, Lekhi.

The DC Capital has ordered that any unauthorized entry and exit into the said Prayer Centre Church without prior approval is barred for a period of 14 ( fourteen ) days or till the area is declared “safe” by the health department.

The movement of people for supply of essential items and other emergency services shall be regulated and police/security guard shall be deployed by the SP, ICR in these containment zone , the order said.