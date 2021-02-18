Arunachal Pradesh’s future lies in tourism- Chowna Mein

NAMSAI- “Our Government is taking concrete and very sincere steps to make the state a conglomeration of societies where meritocracy, hard work and talent are respected and rewarded”, said Mein at the State Executive Meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held here today.

He urged the members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to be the change agent and take the lead role in “Re-aligning the Orbit” by being an active partner in Good Governance with full cooperation and bringing more youths to join the Morcha.

He called upon them to play a pivotal role in this changing world by accepting and adapting to the positive change that is beneficial for the State or the Nation.

Mein said that in this era of computerization, youths are more empowered with the advance technology. It is the technology that runs the world today. Those lacking behind in technology will remain in the back seats in this age of competitiveness.

Every Society- State- Nation must be receptive to the changing times and accordingly prepare to take on the challenges and opportunities that come with change, said Mein and added that it is important that utmost care are taken that the core values, which identify us as a society- state or nation, must be protected under all circumstances.

The present time is the age of social media, the news or information whether good or bad either false or true spread through the social media rapidly like a wild fire, said Mein and asked the gathering to be cautious while handling social media. He called upon them to use social media judiciously and positively to carry the message of good governance of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, so that it reaches to the masses.

It is the endeavor of the state government to make our youths self-reliant and empower them as job provider rather than as job seekers, said Mein.

Highlighting on the tourism potential of the state, He emphasized on the need to develop more infrastructures for tourism industry to grow in the State. Chowna Mein He said the future lies in tourism and we have to work together to develop Arunachal Tourism in to a responsible and sustainable one.

He said that despite the economic crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, our State Govt’s finance and planning dept has managed well and have taken a bold decision to upgrade District Hospitals and to build robust Health infrastructures across the State.

He stated that though we were not able to implement the last budget announcement of the present financial year, we have not compromised on major developmental works nor cut salaries of the Govt employees as done in some other States during the pandemic.

“The share of central taxes to Arunachal Pradesh in the Centre’s budget estimate for 2021-22 is ₹11,693.94 crore as against 15FC projection of Rs 11,571.00 crore, which is 122.94 crore more,” said Mein.

He also informed that grants to local bodies (Rural, Urban and health sector) for 2021-22 announced in the Union budget for state stands at Rs 302.78 crore.

Elated Mein also announced that for the next five year (2021-26), 15FC announced maintenance of PMGSY roads at an estimated cost of Rs 1508.00 crore, which is first of its kind

He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister, N Sitharaman for their concern and support for the development of Arunachal Pradesh.