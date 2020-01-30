Arunachal Pradesh: Union MoS R K Singh calls on the Governor

Itanagar

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy and Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship R.K. Singh, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 30th January 2020. They discussed about harnessing the hydropower potential and skill development training in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor emphasized on exploiting the full hydropower potential of the State, which he said will benefit the State as well as the Nation. He also stressed on solar energy projects for far-flung remote places in State, which will promote living amenities of the people and arrest the migration from the border areas to the city centres, he said.

The Governor requested for skill development and entrepreneurship centres for Arunachal Pradesh, where new innovative ideas will be imparted to the youth along with traditional expertise of the tribal communities. Such initiative will encourage entrepreneurship and self employment amongst the youth and also preserve and protect the traditional arts and crafts, he said.

Union Minister of State , agreed to provide necessary assistance to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for promoting new ventures in the Power and New & Renewable Energy, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Anirudha Kumar, Joint Secretary (Hydro) from the Ministry of Hydropower was present in the meeting.