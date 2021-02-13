Arunachal Pradesh Seva Bharati conducts 18th Dhanvantari Seva Yatra

ITANAGAR- Nar Seva Narayan seva to follow this moto, Seva Bharati Arunachal pradesh conducted 18th Dhanvantari seva yatra in collaboration with National Medicos Organization on 09 Feb to 2021 to 11 Feb 2021 in East kameng and West Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

It is conducted every year by groups of doctors came to northeast and conduct free medical camp to serve the Indian society especially in remote area.

In East kameng, Team Leader Dr Abhisek Garg from Delhi, Pursuing M.D community medicine, Dr Ramjee Prasad, associate professor, Paediatric surgery, IGIMS Patna, Dr Neha Kumari, Paediatric surgery ,IGIMS Patna, Dr Protim Dey, and Dr David Sarkar conduct free medical camp in kasse bagang, Jayang Bagang, Yangfo Basti 1,Yangfo basti 2,Yangfo basti 3 and Sanchu sullong.

Over all 250 person took benefit in this camp. Doctors team give them some health and hygiene related tips also.

Another team Visit for the same camp in West Siang villages like Manigaon, Karo and Tato village. Over all 396 persons take the benefit in this camp.