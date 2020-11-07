Arunachal Pradesh reports two more Covid-19 death, 64 fresh cases

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported two more death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 45, and 64 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 15389, said a report of health department.

Death-1– According to Health bulletin, ” A ’58’ Yrs old male, hailing from Ziro, District Lower Subansiri, expired on 07.11.2020 at DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar. He was suffering from Chronic Kindney Disease and was on dialysis with COVID-19 infection. Patient was referred from RKMH, Itanagar and admitted at DCH-Chimpu on 07.11.2020 at 06.32 AM and expired due to Uremic Encephalopathy with Respiratory Distress. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Death-2 – A ’55’ Yrs old male, hailing from Likabali, District Lower Siang, expired on 06.11.2020 (11.22 PM) at DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar. He had Hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus with COVID-19 infection. Patient was referred from Niba Hospital, Papunallah, Naharlagun and admitted at DCH-Chimpu on 04.11.2020 and expired due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Forty Nine out of 64 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 15 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 106 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

Of the 15389 positive cases, 1559 are active while 13785 people have recovered, 45 patients have died, and 320506 persons have been tested so far.