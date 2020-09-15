Arunachal Pradesh reports Two more Covid-19 death, 170 fresh cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported two more death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday 15 Sep, , which pushed the death toll in the state to 13, and 170 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 6466, said a report of health department.

Two Deaths Today Two deaths occurred in Changlang district. Both had tested positives for COVID-19 . • A 63-years-old female (Non-APST) hailing from Miao was suffering from chronic asthma and gastritis. She was referred to District Hospital, Tezu on 13th Sept. and was subsequently referred to DCH, Pasighat due to low SPO2. She died on the way to Pasighat. • a 52-years-old male (Non-APST) hailing from Kharsang suffering from terminal stage Lung Cancer died at his home.

Eighty Seven of the 170 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 17 from Papumpare, 15 from West Kameng, 10 from Changlang, 7 each from Tawang and Lower Subansiri, 5 each from Lower Dibang Valley, and East Siang , 4 each from West Siang and Longding, 2 each from Namsai, Tirap, Lohit and Upper Subansiri, and one from Pakke Kessang.

Thirty out of 170 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 140 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 1276 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 2037 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (623 ) West Kameng ( 449 ).

Of the 6466 cases, 1795 are active while 4658 people have recovered and 13 patients have died, and 210345 samples have been tested so far.