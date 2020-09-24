Arunachal Pradesh reports spike of 283 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh saw a single-day jump of 283 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 8416 on Thursday, according to a report of the health department. This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased every day.

Of the total cases, 2331 are active cases and the patients are under treatment. A total of 6071 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

Among 283 fresh cases, 30 cases are Symptomatic and rest 250 fresh cases are Asymptomatic, said the report

Itanagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 153, followed by 26 in Longding, 22 in Tirap, 21 in Papumpare, 11 in Upper Subansiri, 10 in East Siang, 9 each in Changlang and Lower Subansiri, 4 each in Lohitand West Siang, 3 in Shi Yomi, 2 in Namsai, 1 each in Pakke Kessang, Siang, Tawang and West Kameng .

Itanagar has also recorded the highest number of deaths so far at 4, followed by 3 in West Kameng, 2 in Changlang and 1 each in Papumpare, East Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, and Tawang.