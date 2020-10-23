Arunachal Pradesh reports one more Covid-19 death, death rises to 33

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

68 fresh COVID-19 cases which  taken the state’s virus count to 14145.

October 23, 2020
Itanagar:   Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Friday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 33, and 68 fresh COVID-19 cases which  taken the state’s virus count to 14145, said a report of health department.

A ’55’ Yrs old male, (cookman, RKM school, Aalo), hailing from Sathuchapar village, Baphna, West Champaran, Bihar expired on 23.10.2020 at DCHC, Aalo, West Siang district. He was detected as COVID- 19 positive through RAT done on 19.10.2020 during contact tracing of suspected Covid-19  positive cases. Respiratory failure, chronic alcoholic with liver disease, anemia and COVID- 19 were the cause of death. The body was disposed off as per COVID.

Fourteen  out of  68  fresh cases are Symptomatic  and rest 54 new patients are asymptomatic.  All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today  206   more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

Of the 14145 positive cases, 2499 are active while 11613  people have recovered, 33 patients have died, and  294709  persons  have been tested so far.

