Arunachal Pradesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 148 fresh cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Sunday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 24, and 148 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 12147, said a report of health department.

ONE MORE COVID DEATH A ‘58’ Yrs old (Non-APST), hailing from Biswanath Charali, Assam, employee of M/s. K.K Engineering was admitted to causality ward, TRIHMS, Naharlagun at 10.00 AM with CVA(stroke) and tested positive for COVID-19 antigen by RAT. He was expired at 11.00 AM. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Seventy four of the 148 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 10 each from Leparada and Namsai, 9 from West Siang, 7 each from East Siang and Lower Subansiri, 6 each from Tirap and West Kameng, 5 from Changlang, 3 each from Lower Dibang Valley, Upper Siang and Kurung Kumey, 2 each from Papumpare and Longding, 1 from East Kameng.

Nineteen out of 148 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 129 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 158 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 4538 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 990 ) and Papum Pare ( 798 ).

Of the 12147 cases, 2891 are active while 9232 people have recovered, 24 patients have died, and 267024 persons have been tested so far.