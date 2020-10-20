Arunachal Pradesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 135 fresh cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which pushed the death toll in the state to 31, and 135 fresh COVID-19 cases which taken the state’s virus count to 13778, said a report of health department.

ONE MORE DEATH DUE TO COVID-19 A ‘23’ year old male from Gohpur Tinali, Itanagar expired on 20.10.2020 at 9.30 AM at DCH Chimpu. He was admitted to the facility on 19.10.2020 for Pneumonia. He was suffering from late stage carcinoma with metastases to the lungs along with severe Anaemia. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Thirty five of the 135 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 20 from Lower Dibang Valley, 14 from East Siang, 9 each from Tawang, Upper Subansiri, and West Siang, 8 from Namsai, 7 from Upper Siang, 5 from Papumpare, 4 from Lower Subansiri, 3 from Pakke Kessang, 2 each from West Kameng, Tirap, Lohit and Siang, 1 each from East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Changlang, and Longding.

Forty two out of 135 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 93 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 255 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 5076 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 1100 ) and Papum Pare ( 834 ).

Of the 13778 cases, 2712 are active while 11035 people have recovered, 31 patients have died, and 289063 persons have been tested so far.