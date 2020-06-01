Arunachal Pradesh reports its fifth COVID-19 case

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported its fifth COVID-19 case today , when a 26 years old Chennai returnee male has been detected Covid-19 positive in Namsai district. He is Asymptomatic and shifted to Covid care centre, informed Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his tweeter handle.

This is the fourth case reported in the state in a span of a week. now the total number of Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh stand at 5. Cotact tracing is under way.

” A new Positive asymptomatic case has been detected & shifted from Quarantine facility to Covid Care Centre, his condition is normal. The active positive now is 4.” tweeted Mr Khandu.

#COVID19Update:- A new Positive asymptomatic case has been detected & shifted from Quarantine facility to Covid Care Centre, his condition is normal. The active positive now is 4. Total Samples Collected : 8282

Negative : 7015

Active Positive : 4

Discharged : 1

Awaited : 1262 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 1, 2020

Earlier on Saturday a 12-year-old student hailed from Upper Siang, and returned to the state from Delhi in a bus, was tested positive for the disease. The boy had returned to the state on May 25 along with a group of students and was placed under institutional quarantine. later he was shifted in a COVID-19 care centre in Yinkiong, the district headquarters.

A 19-year-old student, who recently returned to the state from Chennai in a Shramik Special train, had tested positive for the disease on May 28.

On May 24, a 30-year-old Delhi returnee was diagnosed with the disease, almost a month after Arunachal Pradesh was declared coronavirus-free.

The first patient in the state, a 31- year-old man from Lohit district, was discharged from a hospital in Tezu on April 16 following his recovery.

Meanwhile, The state Cabinet had on Friday decided to outsource COVID-19 testing to clear the backlogs in the laboratories.