Arunachal Pradesh reports highest single-day spike of 249 COVID-19 cases, one more death

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 249 more people testing positive for the infection, and one more death due to Covid-19, a health department report said. Now the death toll in the state rises to 14 and 7844 Covid-19 positive cases

The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on 08 Sep, 2020 when 221 COVID-19 cases were reported.

ONE MORE DEATH DUE TO COVID-19 A 60 years old male(non APST)tested COVID-19 Positive died in TRIHMS at Casualty at 10:50 AM. He was referred from Hapoli in a serious condition. The body was cremated at Chimpu as per SOP.

One hundred forty of the 249 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 22 from Changlang, 21 from Upper Subansiri, 9 from West Siang, 8 from East Siang, 7 each from Lower Subansiri and Anjaw, 6 from Tawang, 5 from Lower Siang, 4 from Upper Siang, 3 each from Papumpare and Pakke Kessang, 2 each from Kurung Kumey, Longding , West Kameng and Leparada, 1 each from Namsai, Tirap, Kradaadi, and Lohit

Thirty out of 249 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 219 new patients are Asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 135 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 2727 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (703) West Kameng ( 492 ).

Of the 7844 cases, 2052 are active while 5778 people have recovered and 14 patients have died, and 228242 samples have been tested so far.