Arunachal Pradesh reports highest single-day spike of 143 covid-19 cases

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 26th Aug 2020, with 143 more people testing positive for the infection, including 5 from State Legislative Assembly, a health department report said.

The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 3555. The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on 18th Aug, 2020 when 133 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Thirty one of the 133 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 24 from East Siang, 16 from East Kameng, 10 from West Kameng, 9 from Tirap, 8 from upper siang, 7 each from Upper Subansiri, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri and Papumpare, 4 from Lower Dibang Valley, 3 each from West Siang, Changlang, 1 each from Lower Siang, Lohit, Leparada, Namsai and Anjaw.

All barring 10 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 55 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1098 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 402 ) West Kameng ( 304 ).

Of the 3555 cases, 987 are active while 2563 people have recovered and 5 patients have died, adding 152852 samples have been tested so far.

