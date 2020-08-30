Arunachal Pradesh reports biggest single-day spike of 157 Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 30th Aug 2020, with 157 more people testing positive for the infection, including 52 from Arunachal Pradesh Police, 23 Fire Brigade employees and 31 personnel’s of Central Para Military Forces, a health department report said.

The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 4034. The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on 26th Aug, 2020 when 143 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Forty Six of the 157 fresh cases were reported from Changlang, 24 from Itanagar Capital Complex, 19 from Siang, 12 from Lower Siang, 11 from West Siang, 10 from Tawang, 9 each from Tirap and East Siang, 5 from Upper Subansiri, 3 from Upper Siang, 2 each from Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng and Shi Yomi, and 1 from Papaum Pare.

All barring 13 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 68 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1190 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 459 ) West Kameng ( 358 ).

Of the 4034 cases, 1205 are active while 2822 people have recovered and 7 patients have died, adding 164524 samples have been tested so far.