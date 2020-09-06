Arunachal Pradesh reports 86 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, 86 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 06 Sep 2020, taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 5000, said a health department report.

Fifteen of the 139 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 17 from West Siang, 15 from Papumpare, 12 from Longding, 7 from East Siang, 4 each from Leparada, and Tirap, 3 each from Lohit and West Kameng, 2 from Upper Siang, 1 each from Tawang, Changlang, Kurng kumey and Shi Yomi

All barring 11 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 99 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, he said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1453 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 526 ) West Kameng ( 405 ).

Of the 5000 cases, 1520 are active while 3472 people have recovered and 8 patients have died, and 185322 samples have been tested so far.