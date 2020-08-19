Arunachal Pradesh reports 75 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 75 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 19th Aug 2020, with this state’s virus count stand at 2950, a health department report said.

Sixteen of the 75 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 6 from Papumpare, 9 from West Kameng, 5 each from Lower Siang and Tirap, 4 each from Upper Subansiri, Changlang and Lohit, 2 from Leparada, 3 each from Namsai, Anjaw and Wast Siang, 2 each from West Siang, East Kameng, Tawang and Longding 1 each from Upper Siang, Lower Subansiri and Dibang Valley.

All barring 7 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 73 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals..

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 982 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 334 ) West Kameng ( 221 ).

Of the 2950 cases, 923 are active while 2022 people have recovered and 5 patients have died, and 133048 samples have been tested so far.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows