Arunachal Pradesh reports 65 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 65 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 5th Aug 2020, from 11 different districts of state have taken the state’s virus count to 1855, a health department report said.

Nineteen of the 65 fresh cases were reported in changlang district while 12 in East Siang, 10 in Itanagar Capital Complex, 8 in Lohit, 4 each in East Kameng and West Siang, 3 in Namsai, 2 in Tirap, 1 each in Lower Dibang Valley, Papumpare, Tawang.

All barring 6 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres.

Today 105 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 829 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 267 ), East Siang (114) and Namsai ( 105 )

Of the 1855 cases, 642 are active while 1210 people have recovered and three patients have died.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.