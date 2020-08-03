Arunachal Pradesh reports 60 fresh cases of Covid-19 from 10 districts

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 3rd Aug 2020, from 10 different districts of state have taken the state’s virus count to 1758, a health department report said.

Fourteen of the 60 fresh cases were reported in East Siang, while 13 in Namsai, 9 in Changlang, 6 in Lower Siang, 5 in East Kameng, 5 in Itanagar Capital Complex, 3 in Papumpare, 3 in West Siang, 1 each in West Kameng and Longding districts.

All barring 4 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres.

Today 67 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 816 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 246 ), Namsai ( 102 ) and East Siang (98).

Of the 1758 cases, 692 are active while 1063 people have recovered and three patients have died.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.