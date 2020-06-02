ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh reports 5 new Covid19 positive cases

4 from Itanagar and 1 from Lohit

June 2, 2020
Itanagar-  5 new cases of Coronavirus( Covid-19 ) has been registered in Arunachal Pradesh till 4:40 pm today , taking the overall tally to 27.  Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed of the new cases through Twitter.

” As on 2nd June, 4:40 pm, 5 new Positive asymptomatic cases have been reported; Itanagar-4 and Lohit-1.
All are in Quarantine facility centre being shifted to Covid Care Centre. , Total Positive : 27, Active Positive : 26
Discharged : 1 ”   tweeted Chief Minister.

