ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh reports 4 new Covid-19 positive cases

Total number of Covid-19 positive cases reached at 42 in Arunachal Pradesh

June 4, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal Pradesh reports 4 new Covid-19 positive cases

Itanagar–  4 new cases of Coronavirus( Covid-19 ) has been registered today in  Arunachal Pradesh, taking the overall tally to 42, confirmed from Directorate of Health Services.  Among these 4 news cases 3 are from Changalng  and one is from Alo, detected from quarantine facilities .  All cases are Asymptomatic. Now the total number of Active cases are 41.

As on 4th June at 4:15 pm,   among 41 Active cases, Highest number is 28 from Changlang followed by 7 from Capital Region, while  Namsai-1, Pakke Pessang-1, Upper Siang-1, Tawang-1,  Alo-1 and Lohit-1.

Earlier One patient was discharge in Lohit district.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close