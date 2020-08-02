Arunachal Pradesh reports 26 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 26 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 1st Aug 2020, including 8 from Itanagar capital region have taken the state’s virus count to 1698, a health department report said.

Eight of the 26 fresh cases were reported in the Itanagar Capital Complex, while 1 in Changlang, 4 in East Siang, 2 in East Kameng, 6 in Lohit, 1 in Lower Dibang Valley, 3 in West Kameng, and 1 in Leparada.

All barring 4 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, Dr Jampa said.

Today 27 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 811 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 237 ), Namsai ( 89 ) and East Siang (84).

Of the 1698 cases, 6991 are active while 996 people have recovered and three patients have died and 89031 samples have been tested so far.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.