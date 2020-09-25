Arunachal Pradesh reports 253 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 253 fresh positive COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 8671 on Friday, according to a report of the health department.

Among 253 fresh cases, 18 cases are Symptomatic and rest 235 fresh cases are Asymptomatic, said the report

Of the total cases, 2427 are active cases and the patients are under treatment. A total of 6230 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

Itanagar reported the maximum number of fresh cases today at 116, followed by 37 in West Kameng, 22 in Changlang, 13 in Papumpare, 11 in Lower Subansiri, 6 each in East Siang, Upper Subansiri, Namsai, and Kurung Kumey, 5 each in Upper Siang and Lohit, 4 each in West Siang and Leparada, 3 each in Tirap and Tawang, 2 each in Lower Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley, 1 each in Pakke Kessang, and East Kameng.

Itanagar has also recorded the highest number of deaths so far at 4, followed by 3 in West Kameng, 2 in Changlang and 1 each in Papumpare, East Siang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, and Tawang.