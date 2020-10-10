Arunachal Pradesh reports 239 fresh Covid-19 case

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which taken the state’s virus count to 11998, said a report of health department.

Eighty nine of the 239 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 36 from Changlang, 34 from West Siang, 18 from East Siang, 15 from Tirap, 8 from Leparada, 7 from Lohit, 6 from Lower Subansiri, 5 from Lower Dibang Valley, 4 from upper subansiri, 3 each from Upper Siang, West Kameng and Namsai, 2 each from Lower Siang, Papumpare, Longding and East Kameng.

Thirty five out of 239 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 204 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 158 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 4464 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 985 ) and Papum Pare ( 796 ).

Of the 11998 cases, 2940 are active while 9035 people have recovered, 23 patients have died, and 265181 persons have been tested so far.