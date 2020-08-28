Arunachal Pradesh reports 2 more Covid-19 deaths, 112 new infections

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Two more person died of COVID- 19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the death toll due to coronavirus in the state to Seven, while 112 people tested positive taking the total number of cases to 3745, said a health department bulletin.

The first decease identified as ‘65’ years old female patient, who was a resident of Naharlagun with Chronic Kidney Disease for last two years had tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted in DCH-Chimpu on 25th Aug. 2020, expired at 10.30 AM today.

Another deceased is a 44 years old Havilder who belongs to Unit-18 Kumaon, 190 Mtn. Bgd expired on 27th Aug. 2020 at 181-MH, Tenga in West Kameng. He was tested COVID-19 positive by RAT on 16th Aug. 2020. He had fever with chills , dry cough and headache since 12th Aug 2020. He was treated at 305 MH-Khirmu in Tawang since 15th Aug and was referred to MH-181 Tenga, West Kameng when his condition deteriorated.

Among the people who tested positive for the disease on Friday, 23 are from Itanagar Capital Complex, 18 are from Papumpare, 17 are from Siang, 10 each from West Kameng and Lower Siang, 8 from East Siang, 5 each from Tawang and East Kameng, 4 from Changlang, 3 each from Anjaw and West Siang, 2 each from Leparada, Pakke Kessang, and Tirap.

All barring 5 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 88 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1135 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 410 ) West Kameng ( 329 ).

Of the 3745 cases, 1029 are active while 2709 people have recovered and 7 patients have died, and 158993 samples have been tested so far.