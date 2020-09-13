Arunachal Pradesh reports 146 fresh Covid-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, 146 fresh COVID-19 cases including 71 from Itanagar Capital Region, on Sunday, 13 Sep 2020, a health department report said. The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 6121.

Seventy one of the 146 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 16 from Lower Dibang Valley, 7 each from Changlang and Longding, 6 each from East Siang, Lower siang and Lower Subansiri, 5 each from Papumpare and Lohit, 4 from Tawang, 3 each from Dibang Valley and Upper Siang, 2 each from West Kameng, and West Siang, 1 each from Pakke Kessang, East Kameng and Anjaw.

Eight out of 146 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 138 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 123 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1867 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 593 ) West Kameng ( 424 ).

Of the 6121 cases, 1732 are active while 4379 people have recovered and 10 patients have died, and 205519 samples have been tested so far.