Arunachal Pradesh reports 127 fresh Covid-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, 127 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday,10 Sep 2020, taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 5672, said a health department report.

Fifty seven of the 147 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 18 from Papum Pare, 12 from East Siang, 11 from Lower Subansiri, 10 from Lower Dibang Valley, 5 from Upper Siang, 4 from Lohit, 2 each from Tirap, Upper Subansiri, and Longding, 1 each from Kurung Kumey, Namsai, West Kameng, and West Siang.

All barring 11 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 99 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1663 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 558 ) West Kameng ( 421 ).

Of the 5672 cases, 158 are active while 4005 people have recovered and 9 patients have died, and 197711 samples have been tested so far.