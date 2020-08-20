Arunachal Pradesh reports 116 fres COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 116 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 20th Aug 2020, with this state’s virus count stand at 3066, a health department report said.

Thirty two of the 116 fresh cases were reported from Changlang, 20 from West Kameng, 19 from East Siang, 10 from East Kameng, 8 from West Siang, 6 from Lohit, 7 from Itanagar Capital Complex, 4 from Lower Siang, 3 from Papum Pare, 2 each from Anjaw and Tawang, 1 each from Kamle, Upper Subansiri, and Shi-yomi.

All barring 13 new patients are asymptomatic and they have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 71 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals..

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 989 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 366 ) West Kameng ( 241 ).

Of the 3066 cases, 968 are active while 2093 people have recovered and 5 patients have died, and 133048 samples have been tested so far.

Seven cases of Covid 19 cases has been detected in the capital complex today. Informed Capital DMO Dr. Mandip Perme.

DMO said that today 271 persons were tested out of which 219 tested through RAT antigen, 56 persons were tested through RT PCR and 4 persons were tested through Truenate and seven persons were detected positive.

Till date 989 person has been detected with positive cases infected with Covid 19 (coronavirus), 871 persons has been discharge on being cured, one person has died while 117 active cases are in CCC inn capital complex. He said.

Testing are continued and total cumulative test in the entire capital complex are 48076 out of which 9568 through RT PCR, 1715 by Truenate while 36793 person has been tested through Rat antigen. DMO added.