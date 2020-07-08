Arunachal Pradesh reports 11 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally surges to 287

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported Eleven (11) fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, 8 July, taking the infection tally to 287. Among these 11 fresh cases, 5 each reported from Itanagar Capital Complex and Lower Subansiri & 1 from Changlang.

Positive cases of Lower Subansiri are returnees from Assam. Positive case of Changlang is returnee from Uttar Pradesh. Positive cases from Itanagar Capital Complex , Three are returnees from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra & Assam. The remaining among two cases, one is from F-Sector, Naharlagun and second is from C-Sector, Naharlagun . All are asymptomatic and being shifted to Covid Care Centre

Today ‘4’ positive cases from ( one each from Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Longding & Itanagar Capital Complex ) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Sero-surveillance by ELISA has started from today at various centres in the Capital Complex. Samples from all contacts in TRIHMS were collected for testing. Report is awaited.