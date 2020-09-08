Arunachal Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 221 Covid-19 cases, one more death

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported, one more death and highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 08 Sep 2020, with 221 more people testing positive for the infection, including 57 personnel’s of Central Para Military Forces and 6 from Arunachal Pradesh Police, a health department report said.

The fresh cases have taken the Arunachal Pradesh’s virus count to 5402. The state registered its previous highest single-day spike on 03 Sep, 2020 when 214 COVID-19 cases were reported.

A ‘41’ years old male (Non-APST), COVID-19 positive and a known case of Diabetes under medication since 6-years was referred from General Hospital Bomdila to DCH, Itanagar last evening (7th Sept. 2020).

His condition got deteriorated on the way at 09.00 PM nearby Jamuguri in Assam and was taken to Jamuguri Hospital for management.

He was declared clinically dead at 09.30 PM at Jamuguri Hospital. The dead body was brought back to Bomdila immediately and was cremated there by the DA and Health Team today on 8th Sept. according to SOP.

Sixty six of the 221 fresh cases were reported frpm PapumPare district, 60 from Itanagar Capital Complex, 21 from East Siang, 14 from West Siang, 11 from Changlang, 10 from Lohit, 9 from Lower Subansiri, 6 each from Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley, 4 from Lower Siang, 3 each from Namsai, and East Kameng, 2 each from Leparada, KurungKumey and Tawang, 1 each from Tirap and Upper Subansiri.

Today among the new patients 43 patients are Symptomatic, and 178 patients are asymptomatic all of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 1555 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 547 ) West Kameng ( 409 ).

Of the 5402 cases, 1670 are active while 3723 people have recovered and 9 patients have died, adding 191632 samples have been tested so far.