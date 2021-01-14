Arunachal Pradesh ready for Coronavirus Vaccination drive

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ) : Arunachal Pradesh will join world’s largest Coronavirus vaccination drive to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 as doses of vaccines were dispatched to districts from here on Thursday.

Total 32,000 units vaccines in 3,200 vials arrived here in three boxes call boxes in a vaccine van from Guwahati this afternoon, said National Health Missionb (NHM)’s state immunization officer Dr Dimong Padung, adding the vaccines after repacking with ice packs would be dispatched by road in vehicles to all 25 districts along with other immunization materials till late night.

His staffs were seen busy since early morning for this massive time bound task, while driver Chandan Dulal left for Pasighat with vaccines for East Siang, Siang and Lower Siang districts. Vehicles waiting at Pasighat would transport the vaccines to Siang and Lower Siang districts without delay, he said adding India’s target of 27 crore includes three crore FHWs.

“This first consignment is meant for defence personnel deployed in the state and sate’s 23,505 frontline health workers (FHWs) on priority as first category, as per the Centre’s advice; followed by filed level workers, Union MoA staffs, revenue officers and sanitary staffs as second category and those above 50-year of age and below 50-year of age with co-morbidity as third category”, he said.

Asked to quantify state’s target, Dr Padung said that lists all categories based on their Aadhaar cards on receipt from districts are being uploaded to Centre’s digital platform Co-Win. About 22,000 have been uploaded and total number would be known after completion of the process, he said in response to a question. There are more than 2,600 FHWs in Capital Complex alone, he said.

Dr Padung exhorted all beneficiaries not to nourish any misgiving about efficacy of Covaxin, produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. This vaccine only would be given in this state unlike large states where both vaccines including Covishield would be administered, he added.

NHM Mission Director C R Khampa, pitched in to add, that Covaxin, has been approved by Drugs Controller General of India because of its efficacy data based on clinical trials. This vaccine is being used in United Kingdom too as approved by the WHO, he said and urged the people not to be influenced by any false rumours about the vaccine.

When asked about those who have developed some doubts, he quipped “Hum hey na (We are there) to clarify”.

The doses received are much below the requirements and vaccination drive would continue based on receipt, but all including the coming under third category would be covered as soon as possible, he added.