Arunachal Pradesh Properties (Prevention of damage and Loss ) bill passed in Assembly

Itanagar

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed ‘ The Arunachal Pradesh Properties (Prevention of Damage and Loss ) Bill, 2020’ by voice vote following a discussion.

The Bill, which envisages to provide for prevention of damage to property and for the matters connected therewith.

Responding to members observations and suggestions, Home Minister Bamang Felix said, “This Bill is a skeleton, in later part when the Governor’s assent comes then certain rules will be incorporated.”

He said that the Bill will neither stop anybody in forming union or association nor prevent from launching any democratic agitation.

“The proposed legislation is a way forward in transformation of egalitarian society.We are not preventing anybody from calling bandh but one must know that after the bandh call related property damage , the effect of this legislation will be seen,” Felix said.

The Minister said this law will fix responsibility, and all those who tries to mobilise in wrong direction , destruction , damaging should know that later part will face this law.

“After the Governor gives his assent, then officials from the Home Department will go for IEC (Information, Education and Communication) campaign to make people aware about the legislation. After knowing that if anyone does something wrong, then has to face this act,” Felix said.

The Minister expressed hope that this law will bring back the lost glory of the state.

“With this Bill, we may to some extent bring back the lost glory of Arunachal Pradesh i.e island of peace. Let us transform our state to make a better place to live in,” Felix said.

Earlier, participating in discussion, senior Congress member Ninong Ering appreciated the Bill and said it’s a ‘bold move’ by the state Government.

“I don’t see any lacunae in the Bill,” he said.

BJP MLA Nyato Rigia, said, “Past mistakes should not be repeated,” while Laisam Simai said, “I believe with the passing of this Bill, Government will be able to contain the unprecedented property damages during bandh calls.

Supporting the Bill, Janata Dal (United) member Hayeng Mangfi said, “In a civilised society we need to put things in order. The basic requirement of this law is maintenance of law and order. This will pave way for bringing the lost glory of the state island .”