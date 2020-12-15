Arunachal Pradesh Police is now Covid-19 free: Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Police department is now Covid-19 free, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a tweet. With 883 cops, who got infected with covid-19 while attending duty during the lockdown or after the lockdown , the state police have come a long way in bringing the active cases zero.

Sharing the details in his twitter handle, Chief minister Khandu has congratulated the Arunachal Police as all the infected police personnel have successfully recovered from the deadly disease.

Arunachal Pradesh Police is now #COVID19 free with 100% recovery. Congratulations to @ArunachalPolice for the success story. In coming days we hope Arunachal Pradesh will be 100% #COVIDFree. pic.twitter.com/FMgFIQpPkK — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 15, 2020

He hoped Arunachal Pradesh would become a COVID-free state soon.