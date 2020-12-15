Arunachal

December 15, 2020
Arunachal Pradesh Police is now Covid-19 free: Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR:  Arunachal Pradesh Police department is now Covid-19 free, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a tweet.  With 883 cops, who got infected with covid-19  while attending duty during the lockdown or after the lockdown , the state police have come a long way in bringing the active cases zero.

Sharing the details in his twitter handle, Chief minister Khandu has congratulated the Arunachal Police as all the infected police personnel have successfully recovered from the deadly disease.

He hoped Arunachal Pradesh would become a COVID-free  state soon.

