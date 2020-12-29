Arunachal Pradesh Names Various Public Institutions In Memory Of Former Ministers

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the last assembly session in August this year had assured the House to name a few institutions after pioneers of the state.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has named various important public institutions in the state in memory of former ministers and pioneers who have contributed immensely for the cause of the state.

The stadium and the government polytechnic college at Namsai district have been named as Chow Indrajit Namchoom outdoor Stadium and CP Namchoom Government Polytechnic College. Both the leaders served as ministers of the state.

The inter-state bus terminus at Lekhi, near Itanagar has been named as Nabam Runghi inter-state bus terminal. Mr Runghi was instrumental in the establishment of the state capital.

May their legacy live on… Pleased to announce that government of Arunachal has named its various institutions in memory of the pioneers. Their contribution towards Arunachal’s progress shall always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/kCIeW3sEyf — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 28, 2020

The district hospital at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district has been named as Tadak Dulom Daporijo District Hospital. Mr Dulom also served the state as cabinet minister in various capacities.

Three primary health centre (PHC) at Dadam in Tirap district has been named as Tirong Aboh Primary Health Centre, after former minister Aboh, who was killed in an ambush by suspected NSCN (IM) militants near Khonsa on May 21, last year.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Khandu said, “May their legacy live on… Pleased to announce that government of Arunachal has named its various institutions in memory of the pioneers.” ( Source -PTI )