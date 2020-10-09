Itanagar: In a major reshuffle, the Arunachal Pradesh government transferred over 20 police officers, as per an official order.

Among those transferred are 20 IPS officers and seven Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (AAPS) officers, according to the order issued by Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng on Thursday.

Senior IPS officer Madhur Verma was named as the Deputy Inspector General (Police Headquarters), while Superintendent of Police (SP) of Fire and Emergency Services Romil Baaniya was made the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Planning).

Baaniya was also given the additional charge of SP (Traffic and Road Safety).

SP (Prison) Kime Aya was made the Commanding Officer of the fourth Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) at Jully, while Papumpare (Rural) SP Jimmy Chiram was named as SP (Capital).

Namsai SP Ankit Kumar Singh was transferred to Lohit.

Special Investigating Team (SIT) SP Hemant Tiwari was made the principal of the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, the order said, adding that West Kameng SP Raja Banthia was transferred to West Siang.

Siang SP Kushal Pal Singh was transferred to Lower Siang, Longding SP BR Reddy was sent to West Kameng and East Kameng SP Piyush Fulzele was made the SP (Police Headquarters).

Kamle SP Sumit Kumat Jha was transferred to East Kameng as SP, and Rahul Gupta who was awaiting posting was made SP Kamle.

Aishwariya Sharma was posted as SP Pakke Kessang.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta was made AIGP (Operations) and OSD to DGP, Sanjay Bhatia as SP of Fire and Emergency Services and VH Meena as SP Longding.

Rohit Rajbir Singh was made SP (SIT), Satyavir Katara as SP (Security), RS Sagar as SP Dibang Valley and Rakesh Kumar as Commandant of the first IRBn at Nansangmukh in Tirap district.

Among the seven APPS officers, Capital SP Tumme Amo was posted as Commanding Officer of the Second IRBn at Diyun in Changlang district, Dibang Valley SP Singjatla Singpho was transferred to Siang district, Lohit SP DW Thungon was made the new SP of Namsai.

