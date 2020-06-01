Arunachal Pradesh literature Society celebrates 81st birth anniversary of late Lummer Dai

Naharlagun- The 81st birth anniversary of late Lummer Dai the doyen of Arunachal literature and media has been celebrated in simple way by Arunachal Pradesh literature Society at Naharlagun today.

On the occasion Y.D.Thongchi President, Tokong Pertin Vice President , Batem Pertin General Secretary., Dr. Pegba Ringu organising Secretary paid floral tribute at the Samadhi Sthall and statue of late Dai along with Mrs. Nani Dai wife of late Dai.

The President of the society thereafter announced the names of the author’s on whom the Luminous Lummer Dai is conferred. This year two non-Arunachalese author’s who have contributed immensely in writing about the people of the state are conferred jointly this prestigious literary award of the APLs.

They are Chandra Borpatra Gohain, an retired APCS officer who wrote many short stories on the life style of different tribes of the state living in interior villages of Arunachal Pradesh.

Another awardee is She R.N.Koley who immensely contributed in enriching arunachal literature by editing various literary magazines including souvineers of festivals, wrote various socio-anthropological books, short stories, novels and poems etc and was also an active member of APLS, served the society as editor of its magazine ‘Prayas’ and treasurer.

He retired as Asstt. Director of Research Department. The award consist of a citation, a plaque and a sum of rupees ten thousand.

The award will be conferred on them during the annual function of its foundation day on 6th December 2020 as due to imposition of social distancing of Covid-19 outbreak the same could not be given by holding meeting for celebration of birth anniversary of late author.

Siluk Youth Association also paid floral tribute to late Dai at his birth place near Siluk Village maintaining social distance on this birthday.

In Assam the birth anniversary of late Dai was celebrated by Asom Sahitya Sabha by lighting lamp at every branch office of the Sabha while Assam Pensioners Association, Guwahati also celebrated this day by paying floral tribute to the portrait of the late author.