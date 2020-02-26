Arunachal Pradesh has to do industrial development- Ramdas Athawale

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh has to do industrial development said Union Minister of state For Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, while attending as Chief Guest in Nyokum Yullo Celebration at Rono groud, Doimukh of Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering Athawale, said that with the help of the Central government Arunachal Pradesh is developing but its need more development, particularly industrial development is very important for the state.

Informing about the various central schemes, he said that all the schemes should be properly implemented for the people of State.

While appreciating about the tradition, culture, dress and dances of the Nyishi Community Minister appeal the community to protect and preserve it.

The Nyishi Community who staying at Doimukh area has celebrated their Agricultural festival Nyokum Yullo with full of traditional manner and pray for the good harvesting, peace and prosperity of State.