Arunachal Pradesh: Governor extends Constitution Day greetings

ITANAGAR: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State on the special occasion of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas. He expressed his confident that the Day, which is being celebrated across the country to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on 26th November 1949, will definitely promote deeper consciousness amongst the people about the importance of the Indian Constitution and its architect, Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar.

In his message, the Governor said that the Constitution of India came into force on 26th January, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the Indian History. It is the most exhaustive written Constitution in the world. Our Constitution declares India a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic. It assures justice, liberty and equality to all its citizens and promotes fraternity among them all. It has, for all these decades, stood the test of time and India has been a successful democracy, he said.

The Governor said that Our Constitution was adopted, enacted and given to the people of India by the Indian Constituent Assembly which comprised the great sons and daughters of the soil who fought for the Independence of India and won it.

On the occasion, the Governor appealed to all the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh to uphold the sanctity of the Indian Constitution particularly the FUNDAMENTAL DUTIES as enshrined in it.

Today, our Nation is facing the threat of Corona Virus. In discharge of our fundamental duties and in true spirit of our Constitution, let us follow and adhere to the COVID 19 Protocols by wearing a face mask, washing hands frequently, and following social distancing by ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’, the Governor said in his message.