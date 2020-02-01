Itanagar

Former Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Matin Dai (retired) passed away in Itanagar on 31 January evening. He was 85 years old.

Dai was the first Arunachalee to become a chief secretary. Born in Balek village, near Pasighat, he matriculated from Sadiya in 1952. Did his bachelor of arts from St Edmund’s College, Shillong.

He joined government service as base superintendent in 1956, and was later inducted to the Indian Frontier Administrative Service.

He served in various parts of the state, including as the deputy commissioner of Bomdila.

He also served as secretary and commissioner of the state before becoming the chief secretary of Arunachal in 1988. He retired in 1991.

Dai leaves behind his daughter, eminent writer Mamang Dai, and sons Ojing Dai and Otem Dai.

The last rites will be held on 2 February.

Condolences from various section of society and eminent personalities has been poured in.

The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Press Club have expressed deep shock and sorrow over Dai’s demise. The press community on Friday expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul in heavenly abode.

Late Dai leave a simple life and was a sincere and deducated buerocrat of state. He dedicated his entire life to the state’s bureaucracy and worked for the betterment of state and it’s people