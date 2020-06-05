Arunachal Pradesh Covid-19 cases tally rises to 47

Itanagar- Today, 4 new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 47, with 46 active cases and 1 recovered ( as on Friday at 11;15 pm ), said a Covid-19 bulletin issued by the health dept.

The newly detected positive cases are in district Changlang (3), and Lohit (1). All were shifted to COVID Care Center (CCC). They were all detected in Facility Quarantine (FQ).

As on 5th June at 11: 30 pm, among 46 Active cases, Highest number is 31 from Changlang followed by 7 from Capital Region, while Namsai-2, Lohit-2, Pakke Kessang-1, Tawang-1, Upper Siang-1, and West Siang-1.

Meanwhile, the Changlang district administration has imposed restrictions on inter-circle movement of people in Diyun, Miao and Bordumsa, except for medical emergencies and other exigencies, Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said.

The first case in Arunachal Pradesh was reported on April 2, when a 31-year-old man tested positive for the disease following his return from a religious congregation in Delhi. He was discharged from hospital on April 16.

After almost six weeks, the state registered its second case on May 24, with the return of a 30-year-old student, also from Delhi