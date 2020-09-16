Arunachal Pradesh Covid-19 cases rise to 6692, with 221 more test positive

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 221 fresh case of COVID-19 on Wednesday 16 Sep, which taken the state’s virus count to 6692, said a report of health department.

Ninety Eight of the 221 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 33 from Papumpare, 13 from Lower Subansiri, 12 each from East Siang, and Changlang, 11 from West Siang, 9 from Lower Dibang Valley, 8 from East Kameng, 5 each from Tawang, and Anjaw, 6 from Tirap, 3 each from Upper Siang and Longding, 2 from Leparada, 1 from Upper Subansiri.

Forty out of 221 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 175 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 129 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 2135 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (635 ) West Kameng ( 449 ).

Of the 6692 cases, 1892 are active while 4787 people have recovered, 13 patients have died, and 214292 samples have been tested so far.