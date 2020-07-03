Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister calls on the Governor

Itanagar- Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd July 2020. They discussed about COVID 19 pandemic, developmental and security issues of the State.

The Governor appreciated the proactive role played by the State Government, particularly the frontline warriors in containing the spread of corona virus. He also commended the State machinery for ensuring essential goods reach the people.

The Governor emphasised that inspite of the pandemic, the development projects must be continued, and all efforts should be made to keep the planned pace. He suggested on innovative methods to make the people AATMA NIRBHAR (SELF RELIANCE).

The Governor and the Chief Minister discussed in detail about the issues of security and national territorial integrity in view of the current situation.

The Chief Minister, who just returned to the State Capital after his tour to western part of the State, briefed the Governor about his visits and interactions with the people and security personnel in the border areas.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the initiatives of the State Government in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. He also praised the frontline warriors against the pandemic.