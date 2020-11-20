Arunachal Pradesh:  Chhath Puja celebrated at Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN: Hundreds of people mostly from Bihar, working in various capacities in this capital city, worshiped Chhath Maiyaa, the consort of Lord Sun, for greater welfare of the humanity on the bank of Dikrong River here Friday afternoon.

Men and women with children assembled on the river bank with offerings while all married women standing on the river bed observed all rituals while strictly adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite cloudy weather Lord Sun appeared on the horizon around 4 pm spreading a wave of happiness before disappearing.