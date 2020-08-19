Arunachal Pradesh: CBOs Meeting on issues relating to Constitutional Safeguard for Tribal people -LIVE UPDATE

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATE- CBOs Meeting on issues relating to Constitutional Safeguard for Tribal people in Arunachal Pradesh – The DK Convention centre is ready where CBOs meeting with group of minister on autonomous council demand will be held. The meeting will start at 9 am under the chairmanship of Dy chief minister Chowna Mein.

LIVE UPDATE

09:00 am

Chowna Mein giving speech – Mon and Patkai Autonomous Council issues are in discussion since last few days. Our Chief Minister Pema Khandu planned to discussed these issues in a big platform and organised today’s meeting. Today we are here to listen you and your suggestion on the issues.

08:30 AM