Arunachal Pradesh: CBOs Meeting on issues relating to Constitutional Safeguard for Tribal people -LIVE UPDATE

August 19, 2020
LIVE UPDATE- CBOs Meeting on issues relating to Constitutional Safeguard for Tribal people in Arunachal Pradesh – The DK Convention centre is ready where CBOs meeting with group of minister on autonomous council demand will be held. The meeting will start at 9 am under the chairmanship of  Dy chief minister Chowna Mein.

09:00 am 

Chowna Mein giving speech –   Mon and Patkai Autonomous Council issues are in discussion since last few days.  Our Chief Minister Pema Khandu planned to discussed these issues in a big platform and organised today’s meeting.  Today we are here to listen you  and your suggestion on the issues.

08:30 AM 

