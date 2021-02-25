Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2021 would be a realistic one- Chowna Mein

ITANAGAR- The deputy chief minister Chowna Mein who also holds the finance portfolio has said that this year’s budget will be realistic. Talking to the press here on the opening day of the budget session of the state assembly Mein said priority will be given to the education and health sector.

“Horticulture, agriculture, allied sector and tourism will also be given importance in the budget,” he said. The DCM also stated that despite Covid 19 situation, the state government has not compromised with developmental projects.

“We have invested Rs 400 crore on the health sector during Covid 19 period. Major development projects including Hollongi airport have been taken up. Salaries to government employees have been paid on time,” said Mein.